A Sweet Beginning: Wisconsin State Fair vendor turns motherly love into successful business

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Fair is known for its vibrant atmosphere, thrilling rides, and a diverse array of delicious treats. Among the fairgrounds, one vendor stands out, not only for her sweet and savory cereal treat mix but also for the heartwarming story behind its creation.

Jacqulyn Tucker, the owner of Emmanuel's Mix, a blend of rice cereal, pretzels, and jumbo pecans coated with a special glaze, created her homemade snack for her son Emmanuel and his high school friends to enjoy back in 2008.

"I decided to create them a snack that I could give them, quick and easy, and they came over, and I would test it on them, and one day they said, 'Oh Mrs. Tucker, this is so good,'" said Tucker with a smile.

Years later, during the pandemic, a friend convinced Tucker to sell her treats by starting her own business. And who better to grace the packaging than her own son, the inspiration behind it all.

"That is my son Emmanuel Tucker. This is his picture when he was two years old. And since I made it for him, I named it after him," Tucker proudly shared.

Since then, Tucker said she has had many blessings along the way, having the opportunity to sell at Sherman Phoenix, Fiserv Forum, and the Wisconsin State Fair.

Last year, Tucker took home the first-place Blue Ribbon in the Grand Champion Eats & Treats Competition at the Wisconsin State Fair.

"It has become more than I ever thought it could be," said Tucker.

As this year's fair approaches, she is hard at work preparing around 2,000 bags of her mix of Sweet and Spicy, Pumpkin Spice, and Orginial glaze. But among her accomplishments, she is also fostering the aspirations of others, like Marcus Washington.

"She told us if you wanna run a business, this is how you do business. If you wanna put your brand out there, you have to be the brand," said Washington.

Emmanuel, the little boy on the packaging is now all grown up and Tucker said she couldn't be more proud of the man he's become.

"My son is now 32 years old and he lives in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he’s a criminal defense attorney," said Tucker.

One mom creating a sweet treat out of love for her son, now sharing it with others.

You can stop by Emmanuel's Mix at the State Fair Expo Center Booth 1441.

