5 stabbed, 1 fatally, in controversial Fulton County Jail

Five people were stabbed, one fatally, during a dispute between detainees at the overcrowded Fulton County Jail on Thursday, authorities said.

The Fulton County Sheriff's office said in a statement that Dayvion Blake, 23, was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon.

Blake and three other victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The fifth victim was treated by jail staff.

There was no information as to what led to the confrontation and stabbings.

Officials planned an autopsy for Blake.

Five people have died in Fulton County Jail in a little more than a month. The jail gained a renewed spotlight earlier this year when the Department of Justice announced an investigation into conditions and conduct there, citing "credible allegations that an incarcerated person died covered in insects and filth, that the Fulton County Jail is structurally unsafe, that prevalent violence has resulted in serious injuries and homicides, and that officers are being prosecuted for using excessive force."

Investigations so far have shown flooding, nonfunctional plumbing and telephones, and detainees forced to rest on overflow cots because of insufficient space.

There were 2,523 people held in the county jail on Friday, more than its listed maximum capacity of 2,254 people.

Sheriff Pat Labat said his office is "in constant negotiations" with other jails to rehouse detainees in less crowded facilities elsewhere.

