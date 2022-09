OSHKOSH, Wis. — An 18-year-old man died after authorities say he was hit by a train in Oshkosh early Sunday morning.

Oshkosh police said the train hit the pedestrian near Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip