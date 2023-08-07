10 best back-to-school clothes sales of 2023 for students of all ages

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As summer winds down and kids prepare for the school year ahead, school supplies like notebooks, backpacks and pencils often rise to the top of the shopping list. However If the words “back to school” typically elicit groans from your kids this time of year, you might want to consider adding clothes to that list to help sweeten the deal.

If you’re concerned the extra shopping will do damage to your credit card bill, worry not. We’ve rounded up 10 clothing retailers that are offering back-to-school sales with the freshest threads around. This way you get to save some cash, and your kid gets some cool new outfits to start the school year off on the right foot. It’s a win-win!

Browse our back-to-school selection below. Happy shopping!

No back-to-school list would be fully complete without including online retail giant Amazon. The site is chock full of back-to-school deals and has made shopping convenient for parents by organizing items by grade level. Clothing is further categorized and includes shopping sections for uniforms, sports and trending styles.

We love this classic Nautica short sleeve polo shirt that comes in nine different colors. Whether your child wears a uniform or not, this polo is perfect for back-to-school. It’s currently marked down to $8.49 from the list price of $21, so you may even want to grab a few colors while you can. Amazon doesn’t say when this sale ends, but it does indicate this is a limited-time deal, so you’ll want to act fast.

Buy Nautica Boys’ School Uniform Short Sleeve Polo Shirt, Button Closure, Moisture Wicking Performance Material from Amazon for $8.49 (was $21).

This adorable romper from Tommy Hilfiger is the perfect choice for girls who want a quick and easy outfit that still looks pulled together. You can snag it now for $18.06 marked down from its original price of $28.50. Prices vary depending on size, and some are as low as $16.40. Amazon doesn’t say how long this deal will be active, so we’d jump on this ASAP.

Buy Tommy Hilfiger Girls’ Denim Romper With Tie Front Belt and Snap Closurefrom Amazon for $18.06 (was $28.50).

Walmart is known for its budget-friendly finds, and its back-to-school collection is no exception. Their collection of back-to-school clothes includes a range of items including shoes, backpacks and sweats, and there are a plenty of trendy, fashion-forward styles to choose from. Prices are currently cut back on hundreds of items with no clear end date, so we’d stock up as soon as possible before items sell out.

This sundress from the brand One Step Up comes in blue, coral and lemon, and each color features its own unique print. It’s the perfect dress for late summer months, and your daughter can pair it with tights and a cardigan in the cooler months to make it work year-round. It’s currently priced at $12.99 from its original price of $19.99, marking a savings of 35%. There’s no saying when this deal will end, so it’s best to grab it while it’s still in stock.

Buy One Step Up Girls’ Dress – Short Sleeve Button-Down Tiered Crinkle Crepe Sundress from Walmart for $12.99 (was $19.99).

No back-to-school outfit is complete without the perfect pair of sneakers, and Nike is the obvious choice when it comes to effortlessly-cool footwear. Nike shoes are great quality and built to last, and with that often comes a higher price tag. Thankfully the brand is offering up to 60% off select styles when you apply the code “SCHOOL20” at checkout. The sale ends on Aug. 12, so you’ll have to jump on these deals sooner rather than later.

Air Jordans are easily one of the most recognizable sneakers around. This throwback pair features black, white and gray tones and a crackled texture that sets them apart from similar models. Apply the 20% discount code at checkout to get the sneakers for a cool $144.

Buy Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG from Nike for $144 (was $180).

The bright colors of these Air Force 1’s are sure to put a smile on any kid’s face (and we promise the extra 21% off will put a smile on yours). These “big kid” sneakers are already 21% off, but you can take an additional 20% off with the coupon code, which will bring them down to $63.18.

Buy Nike Air Force 1 LV8from Nike for $63.18 (was $100).

Target is offering so many great back-to-school deals it’s hard to choose a favorite. The store is offering deals as low as $5 on uniforms, leggings and tees as well as jeans priced from $12. There is no active end date for these sale prices, but sizes are likely to sell out quickly, so we’d act fast.

These pull-on flares from Cat & Jack come in black, light wash and medium wash, and are available in girls, girls slim and girls plus sizes. They are currently priced at $12, saving you $2 with the original price marked as $14. Your kid can get ready in a flash since they won’t have to fuss with pesky buttons or zippers. And they’re so cute to boot!

Buy Girls’ Mid-Rise Pull-On Flare Jeans – Cat & Jackfrom Target for $12 (was $14).

For more mature back-to-school looks, retailer Everlane is offering a generous 25% off during its pre-fall event. Everlane is known for its ethical and environmentally friendly production practices, so you can feel good about whatever you add to your cart. There is no current end date for the sale, but as always, we’d get a head start on shopping as soon as you can.

We love how utilitarian these pants are. They are made from a stretchy, sweat-wicking material, but still look polished enough to make a good first impression on the first day of school. They are currently priced at $58, which is $20 off the original price.

Buy The Performance 5-Pocket Pantfrom Everlane for $58 (was $78).

This backpack is large enough to fit a laptop, books, notebooks, water bottles and anything else your kid decides to lug around. It’s currently on sale for $71, marked $24 off the list price. It comes in six different colors and is available with or without the Everlane label. It’s also made with 100% recycled polyester, so it’s super lightweight.

Buy The ReNew Transit Backpackfrom Everlane for $71 (was $95).

Carters’ massive back-to-school sale section features thousands of clothing items to help your kid start the school year off right. The sale features items as low as $5 and includes basics like socks, underwear and leggings for you to stock up on. As an added bonus, if you spend more than $35, you’ll qualify for free shipping. There’s no set expiration date for this sale.

This toddler graphic tee from OshKosh comes in seven different colors and prints and is on sale for a mere $6 marked down from its original price of $14. Graphics include prancing unicorns, adorable apples and pretty landscapes for a splash of color and personality. At this low price you should definitely snag more than one!

Buy Toddler OshKosh Originals Graphic Teefrom Carter’s for $6 (was $14).

Kohl’s has a solid back-to-school sale featuring everything your kid could ever dream of needing upon returning to classes. The sale features brands like Underarmor, Nike and Jansport at highly discounted prices, so now is the perfect time to grab these essentials while prices are cut. The store has not mentioned when the sale will end, but their BTS10 coupon code that takes an extra $10 off back-to-school items when you spend $50 ends Aug. 8.

This too-cool-for-school set features a brown pleather motorcycle-style jacket along with a matching dress for $49, which saves you $21 off the original price of $70. This is a particularly good deal because the jacket can be mixed and matched with other items and become a wardrobe staple.

Buy Girls 4-16 Three Pink Hearts Pleather Jacket & Dress Setfrom Kohl’s for $49 (was $70).

These pull-on pants from Jumping Beans come in six different shades and are currently on sale for $15.99, marked down $4.01 from the original price of $20. They’re perfect for busy mornings as they can be quickly pulled up and don’t require zipping or buttoning up. They come in regular, slim and husky sizes and are 100% cotton.

Buy Boys 4-12 Jumping Beans Pull-On Twill Jogger in Regular, Slim & Huskyfrom Kohl’s for $15.99 (was $20).

The Children’s Place is running a sitewide sale for back-to-school shoppers, offering 20% off all clothes using the code GIMME20. While this sale will run until Sept. 2, there are plenty of clearance items and low-priced graphic tees and jeans, so you can get good deals year-round. The store also offers free shipping on all orders, so consider that an added bonus.

Some things are just better expressed in the form of a graphic tee. If your kid is chatty, this hilarious shirt will surely have their teachers laughing, rolling their eyes or maybe a bit of both. It’s currently on sale for $5.99 marked down $5.51 from its original price of $11.50. Do your kid a favor by picking it up, and let the shirt do the talking this time.

Buy Boys Talk To Everyone Graphic Tee – Toucan Featherfrom The Children’s Place for $5.99 (was $11.50).

Macy’s back-to-school sale features deals on well-known brands your kids will be proud to wear as they strut down the runway (read: hallway). The sale is only for a limited time, but some deals end as soon as Aug. 15, and others don’t expire until Aug. 24. Check the fine print on the product page to see exact dates.

These cute capri leggings from Champion are perfect for gym class. They come in pink, black and lavender and are made of a blend of cotton and spandex. They are currently on sale for $12, marked down $8 from their original price of $20, however, they are only on sale until Aug. 15, so be sure to act fast!

Buy Little Girls 16″ Inseam Capri Pantsfrom Macy’s for $12 (was $20).

These mesh shorts by Champion are a great choice for athletic boys, and come in both grey and navy. They’re currently priced at $10.80, marked down from $7.20 from their original price of $18. Like the leggings, the deal ends on Aug 15.

Buy Big Boys Mesh Color Blocked Insert Shorts from Macy’s for $10.80 (was $18).

Nordstrom Rack is known for its great deals year-round, and this is the perfect time of year to buy name-brand items that would normally cost much more. There is no particular end date for any of its markdowns, but sizes are limited on certain options so if you find something you like, just go for it!

These bite-sized Dr. Martens are just too cute for words. They are on sale for $63.97 marked down from their original price of $70. They are available in toddler, little kid and big kid sizes and are made with black leather. They scream “I am the king (or queen) of the playground!” and are sure to have your little one stomping around with just the right amount of spice.

Buy Zavala Junior Boot from Nordstrom Rack for $63.97 (was $70).

10 best back-to-school clothes sales of 2023 for students of all ages by Lauren Alexander originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.