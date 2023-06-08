$1,000,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — One lucky winner just took home $1 million from the Wisconsin Lottery after buying a ticket at the Festival Foods on 1125 E. Johnson St. in Fond du Lac.

That same Festival Foods sold a $1 million winning scratch ticket in 2020, in addition to other smaller lottery winnings in the last five years.

The chances of winning the Powerball prize are 1 in 11,688,054. Wednesday's estimated Powerball jackpot drawing is $285 million. Odds for the jackpot are much more slim at 1 in 292,201,338.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip