PolitiFact: Bernie Sanders' claim on Trump voters

It's a question many Democrats have been asking: How did Donald Trump win the election? Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently gave an answer that caught the attention of PolitiFact Wisconsin



Senator Sanders is no fan of President-elect Trump. But at a post-election town hall meeting in Kenosha, Sanders said Trump tapped into a big concern among many Americans.



"Bernie Sanders said 50 percent of American workers ages 55 to 64 quote 'have zero money in the bank as they approach retirement,'" said Tom Kertscher at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He found a couple of concerns with that statement.

Let's start with the 50 percent claim. PolitiFact Wisconsin says Sanders misquoted a non-partisan study that referred to retirement accounts, not bank accounts.



"The figure is actually 41 percent of people age 55-64 who don't have a retirement account per se. They don't have a pension, they don't have 401K, they don't have an IRA," said Kertscher.



So no money in retirement accounts. But PolitiFact Wisconsin also looked into Sanders' claim that some workers in that age group had zero money in the bank.

"Those people don't necessarily have zero in the bank," said Kertscher, "some of them may have savings account that would last them some time into retirement."



Politifact Wisconsin rated Sanders' claim Half True.

