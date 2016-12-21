Menomonie police officer helps frazzled UW-Stout student with tie

(NBC) Instead of getting a speeding ticket, one Wisconsin college student ended up learning a life lesson.

A Menomonie police officer pulled over a University of Wisconsin-Stout student for speeding a few weeks ago.

The frazzled student was late for a presentation and was trying to find a friend to help him tie his necktie.

Dashcam video from the Menomonie Police Department recorded the officer helping the young man out.

The student told the officer he needed a tie for a presentation.

The officer then asked for the tie as the student retrieved the proper paperwork... and then proceeded to tie it!

When the officer handed the tie back, he noticed that it was too short for the student.

The officer then took the tie off of the student and re-tied it and let the student go with a warning.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.