Wisconsin State Patrol trooper killed in crash identified

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker says the State Patrol trooper killed in a car crash while on duty was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and won an award two years ago for saving a man's life.

Walker identified the trooper killed Tuesday as Anthony Borostowski of Tomah. Sauk County sheriff's officials say the trooper lost control of his squad car and struck a tree along Interstate 90 near Lake Delton about 4:30 a.m.

Walker released a statement saying he met Borostowski in 2015 when the trooper received the State Patrol's Lifesaving Award after performing CPR on a man.

Walker says Borostowski was a staff sergeant in the Wisconsin National Guard.

