UPDATE: Gov. Scott Walker has identified the trooper killed Tuesday as Anthony Borostowski of Tomah.

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper has died in a car crash while on duty in Sauk County.

Sheriff's officials say the trooper lost control of his patrol squad and rolled over on Interstate 90 near Lake Delton about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the trooper died at the scene after the squad hit a tree.

The identity of the trooper has not yet been released.

