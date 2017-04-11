TMJ4
Wisconsin State Patrol trooper killed in crash
10:29 AM, Apr 11, 2017
5 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Gov. Scott Walker has identified the trooper killed Tuesday as
Anthony Borostowski of Tomah.
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper has died in a car crash while on duty in Sauk County.
Sheriff's officials say the trooper lost control of his patrol squad and rolled over on Interstate 90 near Lake Delton about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say the trooper died at the scene after the squad hit a tree.
The identity of the trooper has not yet been released.
