UW-Madison alum Matthew Desmond wins nonfiction Pulitzer
Winning book set in Milwaukee
5:11 PM, Apr 10, 2017
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- An alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison has won the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction.
Matthew Desmond was cited Monday for his book, "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City."
Set in Milwaukee, Desmond's book was among a wave of works that explored poverty, race and the class divide, themes that had special resonance as Republican Donald Trump campaigned on restoring the American Dream for "forgotten" Americans. Last month, Desmond won a National Book Critics Circle award.