A man brutalized by police in 2004 was caught vandalizing a gas station on Milwaukee’s North side.

Frank Jude Jr., who was beaten by off duty police officers at a house party, was seen in a gas station yelling at patrons frantically and asking for someone to call 911. Other people at the store recorded the ordeal and posted in on the Internet.

In the video, Jude is on top of piles of food, with displays knocked over in the story.

Jude won a $2 million settlement with the city of Milwaukee and has been in and out of jail since his beating.

The case has been sent to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

