Two charged in fatal beating posted to Snapchat

As much as this mother wants justice, she knows it won't give her what she wants most.
"Nothing's going to give me my son back," she says.
Chaparro says she can't phathom why someone would torture her son to death.
"It's not Christmas. I'm not going to do nothing...I don't want to celebrate nothing," explained Chaparro.
Police arrested another man and woman in connection the death, but they haven't been charged.
