Suspected drunk driver crashes into own Milwaukee home

A man suspected of drunk driving plowed into his own Milwaukee home early Saturday morning.

It happened at 36th and Lincoln on the city's south side. The man's SUV caught fire after impact, causing the house to catch fire as well.

Lisette Garza, who lives in a second-floor apartment, and her 3-year-old son were forced to climb through a window to safety, leaving bruises on her arm.

“I have nothing," Garza said. "Everything is gone. I have nothing. We have what’s on our backs."

Garza says it was her downstairs neighbor who crashed his vehicle and started the fire.

“I guess he was drinking and got drunk, crashed his car into our house," Garza said. "The car caught fire and got right on to our house, and ended up going upstairs."

Another 23-year-old woman injured her ankle jumping from the second floor to safety.

Milwaukee Fire Department officials said it's unclear what caused the truck to catch on fire.

The accident caused an estimated $70,000 worth of damage to the home and its contents, including the car.

Garza said although her neighbor is the one who caused the mess, he never picked up the phone to call for help.

“He wasn’t the one to call the firefighters," Garza said. "They told me that he took our hose on the side of the house and tried to put out the fire his self."

According to police, the driver, has been arrested and the incident is still under investigation.