Man charged in woman's brass knuckles beating, attempted carjacking

MILWAUKEE -- The man accused of attacking a Milwaukee-area woman with brass knuckles and trying to steal her car made his initial appearance in court and was formally charged Saturday.

18-year-old Corleon D. Thomas faces 12 counts:

Robbery (use of force) as a party to a crime

Operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as a party to a crime (3 counts)

Attempted armed robbery

First degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon

Operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (2 counts)

Operating vehicle without owner's consent (knowing passenger)

Robbery (threat of force) as a party to a crime

Fleeing or eluding an officer

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Thomas is accused of attacking the victim, whom TODAY'S TMJ4 is not naming, in a grocery store parking lot at 27th Street and Grange Avenue last month, leaving behind a fractured maxillary bone, shifted teeth and bruises. Police say she was brutally punched with brass knuckles.

"I tried kicking and hitting him. I couldn't do it, I couldn't get him," said the victim.

She says a female accomplice was with the attacker, shouting directions at him to "take her purse." She says she let the man hit her, as she reached for her pepper spray.

"As soon as I felt it I knew I was going to be okay like I was gonna get him," explained the victim.

If convicted of all charges, Thomas faces more than 100 years in prison.