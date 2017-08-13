Seven Milwaukee campers injured after car rams into tent in Grant County

VILLAGE OF BAGLEY, WI - A driver was believed to be impaired when she rammed her vehicle into a tent in Grant County Saturday night, injuring seven campers from the Milwaukee area.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Ford SUV slammed into the tent at 10:18 p.m. at the River Of Lakes campground in the Village of Bagley.

The driver was traveling south when she attempted to make a left turn, lost control of the vehicle and hit the tent. Authorities say the driver then backed over the tent again.

Six of the victims are from Milwaukee and one is from Brookfield. All are in their 20s.

All seven of the victims were transported to local hospitals and three were later airlifted to a Madison hospital.

The 32-year-old driver was arrested on pending charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired causing great bodily harm.



