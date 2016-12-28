'She was a force of nature:' Local fans remember Carrie Fisher

A signed poster of Carrie Fisher still hangs in Chad Bauman's office at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, after he worked with the actress for about two months back in 2008.

"You could tell when she walked into a room that she was sort of a force of nature," said Bauman.

Fisher was starring in a one-woman show called 'Wishful Drinking' at the time, at the D.C. theater where Bauman worked in the marketing department.

"She honestly was a fanatic of glitter," said Bauman. "It sounds kind of crazy but she would just come into your office and throw glitter everywhere and your office would be covered with glitter. And then she'd just leave."

He said she had so many fans, their theater was overwhelmed with fan mail at the time.

"She was just a lot of fun, you never knew what you were going to get with her on any given day," he said. "She was a handful, but a joy to be around."

Fisher died Tuesday in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack over the weekend. She was most recognized for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

"She gave us a strong female lead to really look up to," said Lynn Richter, who owns the 42 Lounge bar downtown. She honored Fisher with a special Princess Leia drink Tuesday night and said she expected fans to share in their grief together.

"There's been a lot of people discussing it on Facebook and something like this is so personal you want to do it face to face," said Richter. "Talk about the impact that she had on you discuss with other people and connect."

Many fans seeing Rogue One at the Avalon Theater Tuesday night like Jay and Jude Dobrinska say they're remembering Fisher fondly.

"May the force be with her," said Jay.

Fisher was the daughter of Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. Reynolds posted a statement to Facebook Tuesday confirming her daughter's death:

