Retired FBI profiler says Jakubowski likely heading to east coast

A retired FBI profiler says she believes manhunt suspect Joseph Jakubowski may have left Wisconsin and could be heading east.

Dr. Mary Ellen O'Toole was an FBI agent for nearly 30 years and worked in the Behavioral Analysis Unit, where she often profiled suspects on the run from authorities.

Jakubowski has been on the run since April 4 when he allegedly burglarized a gun store in Janesville and then set his car on fire.

He also mailed a 161-page manifesto to the president that arrived at the White House this week. In it, authorities say he aired his grievances toward the government.

"He will make mistakes and it's those mistakes that can cause him to be called to the attention of law enforcement," O'Toole said.

She's been following Jakubowski's case closely in the media. She believes he is not someone with any experience as a fugitive and that lack of experience may cause him to draw attention to himself.

She also says he's likely on his way to D.C.

"He's had a sufficient lead time to get out of the area and make his way logically to the East coast because it's the center of government and politics," she said.

O'Toole says she's confident the White House has been thoroughly briefed on this case. She also says if Jakubowski decides to go to D.C., he will most likely be identified by surveillance cameras.

She also says she suspects he won't alter his appearance. In her experience, individuals like Jakubowski want to receive full credit for whatever plan they have.

"You can not write 161 pages overnight and you don't develop a history of injustices to put into a manifesto overnight," she said. "This has been in his mind for some time."

She said this will likely end with Jakubowski making a mistake and law enforcement catching him off guard, bringing this to a safe conclusion.

Or he may attempt a suicide by cop scenario.

"We're dealing with someone that's mission oriented," she said. "Meaning they are intent on following through with whatever they decided to do and their judgment is flawed and in the end with many manifesto authors, they're prepared to die for their cause."



