ROCK COUNTY - The 161-page anti-government manifesto written by a Wisconsin man suspected of stealing guns from a local gun store and threatening to carry out an unspecified attack has arrived to the White House.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office confirmed with TODAY'S TMJ4 that the manifesto has made it to the White House.

Cell phone footage surfaced last week of 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski mailing a thick envelope to President Donald Trump at the White House from what appears to be Janesville's main post office.

Authorities say it was a copy of his 161-page anti-government and anti-religion manifesto which the FBI is currently investigating.

In the video, Jakubowski is heard saying:

“Here we go guys. April 4, 2017. It’s 5:43 See my name, address, all the stamps. Game time.”

The White House has not confirmed when the manifesto arrived to Washington D.C. TODAY'S TMJ4 is waiting to hear back for more details.

