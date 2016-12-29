The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will begin utilizing its overhead electronic messaging boards to inform motorists of a potential wrong-way driver in their area.

This tool is a part of WisDOT's enhanced comprehensive approach with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to mitigate incidents related to wrong way drivers.

When a wrong way driver is detected, drivers will see "Wrong Way Driver Reported" on message boards located along the impacted freeway

HOW IT WORKS: When one of these monitoring devices detects a wrong way driver, an operator at the 24 /7 WisDOT State Traffic Operations Center (STOC) will be notified. The control room operator will activate electronic signage in the area to warn motorists, while also working to confirm the wrong way driver location. The operator may also follow these steps when a wrong-way driver is first reported by law enforcement or initially located on a traffic camera. If after ten minutes the wrong way driver cannot be confirmed by traffic camera or law enforcement, the related electronic message will be removed.

The wrong way driver enhanced signage system will go live on Thursday, December 29 at 10 p.m.

