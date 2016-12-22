Martin Luther King library location is next up in redevelopment plan

The Milwaukee Public Library System continues to add more developments to its locations across the city. Very soon all of the books at the Martin Luther King branch will have to be relocated because the location is getting revamped.



People like Prestley Ward are enthusiastic about the plans to redevelop.



"I think it's great, it'll be nice for the neighborhood...it'll be nice because it's been this way for quite awhile so something new wouldn't hurt it," said Ward.



It will soon be demolished, and taking its place will be a two-story mixed use project. The first floor will feature a library and retail space. The second floor is for residential space.

The city is investing at least $4 million into the library. Paula Kiely ,the director of Milwaukee Public Libraries, says she hopes this brings economic growth to the area.



"Just based on what we know about the community, people are interested in coffee shops, little cafés and things like that, there's a lot of work ahead. It's very exciting to be working on this project, I think all of us are thrilled to be able to offer a new library, a new development that's really going to help revitalize this community," said Kiely.



And this isn't the first time either: This is one of six projects the library system plans to revamp. Some locations like the branch on the East Side have already been complete.



"The whole process takes about three years, so the exact timeline is still being detailed," said Kiely.

The library will have to move to a temporary location before the project begins. They are still working on those details.

