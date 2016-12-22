Longest-serving female firefighter retires from Milwaukee Fire Department
Ben Jordan
5:27 PM, Dec 21, 2016
9:18 PM, Dec 21, 2016
Share Article
The longest-serving woman in Milwaukee Fire Department history hung up her helmet for the final time. Hugs and handshakes filled the fire department headquarters Wednesday night as crews said goodbye to Lt. Linda Mattrisch.
"I feel so fortunate, so lucky to have done this job, it’s been 33 years,” said Mattrisch.
Since 1984, Mattrisch said she entered countless homes helping people through the hardest of times while giving them hope. Back in 1996, her efforts were well documented when she used a defibrillator to save a man’s life.
Matriarch said she would like to transition into another line of work at some point. However, she plans to reminisce and enjoy her retirement with family for many weeks to come.
Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.