Milwaukee County Zoo offering free admission during holiday break

MILWAUKEE– In the spirit of the holiday season, the Milwaukee County Zoo will offer free admission to all visitors from Monday, December 26 through Friday, December 30.

After all of the holiday excitement, the Zoo says it's the perfect time to spend a relaxing day with family at the Zoo and meet some of its new residents, including the three Amur tiger cubs, harbor seal pup, Triton, Eastern black rhino, Jozi, and six new Japanese Macaque monkeys.

The Zoo also has many winter animals such as polar bear, Snow Lilly, as well as our caribou and elk herds that are their most active during cooler temperatures. There are also many warm indoor exhibits for visitors to view our diverse animal collection in comfort, such as the Small Mammals, Aquatic & Reptile Center and Stearns Family Apes of Africa buildings.

The Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during "free admission week." Regular parking and concession fees apply.

