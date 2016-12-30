Many across Milwaukee hustling to handle business before the New Year

MILWAUKEE -- With only two days left until the start of the New Year, people across Milwaukee and the surrounding areas are hustling to handle business before it's too late.

From dropping off donations, to doing their due diligence to ensure their property taxes are paid on time, so many people are trying to knock things off their end of year to-do list.

"Had to de-clutter the house, wanted to get rid of some extra things that we didn't really need," Nate Piotrowski said.

Piotrowski, like many others, visited the Goodwill on North Palmer Street Thursday to donate items he and his family weren't using in their home.

And Across town at City Hall, lines spilled out the door as people waited to file their property taxes in person before the first of the year.

"I just waited a few minutes when I decided to do the dropbox, the line is very long and it's usually not this long when I come," Carolyn Alvardo said.

Friday is the last day to file property taxes in person in Milwaukee County, but outside the city, in the Village of Greendale, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) boomed with business too. Few seats in the office were empty as people waited to renew automobile information and personal identification documents.

"I need to get a state identification card," Morris Grissett said.

"I just moved to the [city] of Milwaukee from Florida some time last week," he continued.

According to the DMV Friday is the last day to renew license plates tags that expire between Thursday and the 3rd of January in person. The DMV is closed over the weekend and on Monday.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.