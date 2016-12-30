West Bend officer saves 2 men from house fire

WEST BEND -- A West Bend police officer is getting credit for saving two people from a house fire.

Officer Lee Goodman was first on scene to the fire Wednesday night. He ran inside the burning home and found a 52-year-old man and his 83-year-old father inside.

The older man fell trying to escape, and his son couldn't lift him alone. All three men made it out.

"Our officers don't have...the safety measures or the equipment in place to protect them from those type of environments," Captain Tim Dehring says. "What we train our officers is risk management and situational awareness."

Officer Goodman and the 52-year-old man were both treated for smoke inhalation and later released from the hospital.

The 83-year-old man is still in the hospital, but in good condition.

