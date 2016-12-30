Wisconsin transportation study considers interstate tollways

Associated Press
5:16 PM, Dec 29, 2016
8:12 PM, Dec 29, 2016

A new state transportation study finds that installing tollways on Wisconsin interstates could raise billions of dollars, but that substantial upfront investments would be needed and federal approval is uncertain.

TMJ4
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A new state transportation study finds that installing tollways on Wisconsin interstates could raise billions of dollars, but that substantial upfront investments would be needed and federal approval is uncertain.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Department of Transportation study also finds that Gov. Scott Walker's road-funding plan for the next two years puts Wisconsin roads on path to worsen "severely" over the next decade.

Wisconsin lawmakers and Walker commissioned the study last year as part of the 2015-17 state budget. Its findings were released Wednesday.

A day earlier, Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced his resignation, effective next month, with little explanation.

Walker's office didn't immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment on the study Wednesday.

Lawmakers are expected to address state transportation funding in the upcoming legislative session.
 

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top