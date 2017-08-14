Man sought in Sheboygan child enticement case

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man believed to be involved in a child enticement case over the weekend in Waldo.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white male, mid 40s to 50 years old, balding and with glasses.

He was driving a dark colored SUV-style Jeep with a loud exhaust.

Authorities say the man may have ties to the Tennessee area and might have current or previous relatives in the Waldo area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office at 920-459-3112 or Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 1-800-cufthem (283-8436)