Local mom writes book to inspire children of color

A local mother wrote a book to inspire children of color, but it's where the book's proceeds are going that will inspire you this holiday season.

The book, "I am a Boy of Color," was inspired by a love letter, but the author says the words of affirmation are universal.

“Its not just for people of color. I think it is for everybody, we all need to be able to look around and see the humanity that we have in each other," said Deanna Singh.

Singh does believe, however, that it's important that boys of color receive positive reinforcement in books.

“If you can’t find a book with a child of color, that’s a doctor, a scientist, or a book where they are an adventurer or an intellect, then what are we saying to our kids - are we saying you don’t belong there?”

It's the first book penned by this executive, wife and mother of two. Seeing his mother’s dream become a reality is an accomplishment that has her oldest. Zephaniah, beaming with pride.

“I felt really proud of mommy and I felt special...'cause I got to be in a book and I can’t find myself in most books.”

A portion of the book's proceeds will go toward the Flying Elephant Foundation. a foundation Singh started for her boys.

Her sons are responsible for funding projects that uplift boys of color. Their first recipients were sponsoring two boys to participate in the "We Got This" 500-tuxedo event last Saturday.

Singh hopes her book will not only affirm, but will inspire us all to uplift our youth.

“What do you see when you look at me, what do you see? I hope you see me," reads Zephaniah.

Get more information on the author's website here.

