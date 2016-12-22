Local mom writes book to inspire children of color

“If you can’t find a book with a child of color, that’s a doctor, a scientist, or a book where they are an adventurer or an intellect, then what are we saying to our kids - are we saying you don’t belong there?”
It's the first book penned by this executive, wife and mother of two. Seeing his mother’s dream become a reality is an accomplishment that has her oldest. Zephaniah, beaming with pride.
“I felt really proud of mommy and I felt special...'cause I got to be in a book and I can’t find myself in most books.”
A portion of the book's proceeds will go toward the Flying Elephant Foundation. a foundation Singh started for her boys.
