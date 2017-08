The Ashwaubenon officer hit by an alleged drunk driver last month is heading home after several weeks in the hospital.

Officer Brian Murphy was released Thursday to applause from dozens of Public Safety officers, family and friends from many departments, including the dispatchers from the 911 Comm. Center, Ashwaubenon Public Safety said Thursday.

He had been in the hospital since July 22 after he was struck by a vehicle on I-41 near Waube Lane.

Kalin McGuire, 28, of Greenleaf, was charged for allegedly driving drunk and hitting Officer Murphy that night.

Officer Murphy was escorted home by a procession of Public Safety vehicles.

