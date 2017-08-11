Applebee's won't close Wisconsin franchises amid nationwide closures

In the wake of the news that the family restaurant chain Applebee’s will be closing 100 of its locations, the Wisconsin Hospitality Group and Apple Hospitality, located in Waukesha, said none of its 33 restaurants will be closing.

In a news release company closed two locations earlier this year, but it was due to the leases expiring and were not part of this round of closures.

It also said it will continue to look for new locations.

WHG runs more than 100 eateries in Wisconsin, including Pizza Huts and Applebee’s restaurants.

In southeastern Wisconsin, WHG owns Applebee’s locations in Milwaukee Oak Creek, Pewaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Wauwatosa, West Allis, West Bend, Fond du Lac, Glendale, Greendale, Kenosha, Menomonee Falls and New Berlin.