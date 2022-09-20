You can get a free 5-by-7 photo magnet at Walgreens right now

It’s a great time to start collecting stocking stuffers, and when you can get them for free, it’s even better.

At Walgreens.com, you can order a custom 5-by-7 photo magnet at no charge and choose free in-store pickup to get a creative gift at zero cost.

These magnets are perfect for school lockers, refrigerators or anywhere you have a metal surface. You can upload a family portrait, vacation scenery or a beloved pet.

You can choose from several magnet options, including a single photo in either landscape or portrait orientation, multi-photo magnets with four or nine pictures, or a large photo with a smaller photo in the corner. You can also start with a blank template and create a custom design.

To get in on this deal, check out the magnet photo options on the Walgreens Photo website. Select the one you want and then click the Create Now button.

Upload the picture (or pictures, if you selected a multi-photo magnet) you want to use for the magnet and add it to the magnet. You can even import photos from Google Photos if you have any stored there.

Review your order and go to your cart (you may be asked to sign in). Enter the coupon code FREE-MAG and click Apply.

The photo magnets are regularly $4.99, but after you add the code, your total will be $0. Then, just pick it up at your store.

You can use this code at Walgreens.com/Photo or through the Walgreens mobile app, but it is not valid if you try to order a photo magnet in store.

Other Photo Deals at Walgreens

Walgreens has other discounts available on gift-worthy photo items. For instance, you can use the promo code ALLPIC50 at checkout and get 50% off all photo gifts through Walgreens.com, in-store photo kiosks or the Walgreens Mobile App.

This deal includes prints and enlargements, canvas and floating frames, TilePix, cards and premium stationery, acrylic blocks, puzzles, phone cases, bags and apparel.

This offer is valid through Sept. 24, 2022. You can use the coupon code for up to five separate purchases.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.