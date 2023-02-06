You could win free food for a year if you propose at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Valentine’s Day is one of the most popular days to get engaged. Survey data from American Express found that 6 million people pop the question on Feb. 14.

But, if you have plans to put a ring on it this Valentine’s Day, make sure you make the most of the occasion. If you propose at Cracker Barrel, the restaurant chain says that they will give you and your new fiancé a chance at winning free food for a year.

That’s right: If you propose at Cracker Barrel, you could get all of your Cracker Barrel favorites like country-fried steak, hash browns and chicken and dumplings for free. All you have to do is pop the question between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16, and then post the video of the proposal to Instagram. Include the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest, and make sure to tag Cracker Barrel’s official account (@crackerbarrel).

In addition to tagging Cracker Barrel, you also need to include a caption that explains why you decided to choose Cracker Barrel for your proposal. And here’s a hint: You will need a better explanation than just saying you wanted free food, because Cracker Barrel will select only five couples for the prize of free food for a year.

Even if you don’t have a proposal in mind, Cracker Barrel might still be the place you want to go this Valentine’s Day. If you visit a Cracker Barrel location between Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, you can get a free dessert to share — Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Biscuit Beignets.

To qualify for the free Valentine’s Day dessert, you and your dining partner need to order from a list of entrees including the: Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast, Classic Sampler (two favorites or three favorites), Meatloaf, Roast Beef, Homestyle Chicken, Chicken Fried Chicken, Country Fried Steak, Smoky Southern Grilled Chicken, Tips, Tenders & Shrimp Platter or Skillet Sirloin Streak.

You can even shop from the Valentine’s Day gift selections at the Cracker Barrel store, including plushies, home decor, jewelry, clothing and more.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.