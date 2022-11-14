Wild horse chase: Mustang loose in Southern Door County

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Residents and motorists in Southern Door County are advised to be aware of a loose wild mustang running around Southern Door County.

According to a release from the Door County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched to the area of Bay Shore Drive in the Township of Sevastopol for a loose horse at 2:01 p.m. Sunday night.

Several attempts to contain the horse were unsuccessful, and the horse is still on the run.

Witnesses say they saw the horse swimming in the bay of Green Bay from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park.

The owner of the horse said it's a wild mustang and advised that no one approach or try to catch the animal.

Instead, anyone who sees the horse should contact the Door County Communications Center at 920-746-2416 with a location.

The mustang was last seen in the area of County Road T and Glidden Drive.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be observant.