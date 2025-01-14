GREEN BAY (NBC26) — With wind chills in the negatives to start the week, the risk of frostbite increases significantly.

Single-digit temperatures and wind gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour can take their toll. Even when dressed appropriately, it's important to know what precautions to take to avoid frostbite.

When wind chills drop between -10 and -20 degrees, it can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If preventative measures aren't taken, you may be in serious trouble.

Watch: Here's what to do to avoid frostbite:

What can you do to avoid frostbite?

"It freezes the blood vessels, so circulation is interrupted," said family physician Dr. Long Nguyen, who works at the Prevea East De Pere Health Center.

"If you're not getting blood flow to the tips of your fingers or the tips of your toes, then those are going to essentially die off and freeze off, and that's where you get the frostbite."

He adds that covering exposed skin while knowing what frostbite looks and feels like can help you prevent frostbite before it sets in.

"Preventative measures include layering, so making sure you wear several layers of clothes, but also gloves, mittens, and socks. Making sure you check the temperature and make sure it doesn't dip lower than you expect," he says.

"If you're able to, take breaks, go inside, recheck your fingers and toes, make sure you still have sensation, and make sure that it looks okay. At any first sign of pain or discoloration, those are times that you should take a break from whatever you're doing and get warm."

Nguyen says if you have any concern about frostbite or cold damage, you should go to your doctor to get evaluated. If it's more severe and turning dark, you should head to the emergency room.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip