What are the best foodie cities in the US?

Earlier this month, WalletHub ranked 182 U.S. cities to choose the best foodie city in America. The ranking named Orlando, Florida, as the top foodie city in America.

According to WalletHub, 30% of the ranking was based on the affordability of food in a particular city, while the other 70% was devoted to the diversity, accessibility and quality of food.

Factors in the ranking include the number of full-service restaurants per capita and the number of ice cream shops per capita, which helped cities with large tourist economies. Orlando, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco and Los Angeles all ranked in the top five for restaurants per capita.

When only factoring in a city's diversity, accessibility and quality of food, Miami ranked No. 1, followed by San Francisco, Orlando, Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

When only factoring in a city's affordability of food, Laredo, Texas, ranked No. 1, followed by Corpus Christi, Texas; Amarillo, Texas; Salem, Oregon; and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

SEE MORE: Chipotle getting robotic with making bowls, salads

Agnes DeFranco, professor at the University of Houston, said there are five factors she considers when evaluating the best cities for your wallet for foodies: offering a variety of restaurants, offering a variety of price points, supporting local and regional sources, organizing and hosting food festivals of different cultures, and having a vibrant food community.

DeFranco noted that inflation, technology, the pandemic and a desire for a wider variety of foods have changed Americans' dining habits.

"While comfortable foods always bring back childhood memories, consumers are also more ready to try new foods," she said. "Not only is the demand for ethnic food on the rise, fusion cuisine is even more welcome. Instead of Mexican tacos and Italian pizzas, try the new mashed pair — Taco Pizzas."

Here is the list of top foodie cities, according to WalletHub:

1) Orlando, Florida

2) Portland, Oregon

3) Sacramento, California

4) Miami

5) San Francisco

6) Tampa, Florida

7) San Diego

8) Las Vegas

9) Austin, Texas

10) Seattle

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com