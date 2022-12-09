What Are Moon Drop Grapes?

You’re probably familiar with typical table grapes like Concord, Thompson or the trendy cotton candy grapes, but did you know there are between 8,000 and 10,000 other varieties of the fruit around the world? One type botanically classified as Vitis vinifera is more commonly known as moon drop grapes, and you might want to try them if you get the opportunity.

Moon Drop Grapes Appearance and Flavor

Moon drop grapes are unique due to their shape and color. The medium-to-large grapes are about 1 1/2 inches long and have an elongated cylinder shape. The grapes’ skin is dark purple, sometimes appearing black, with a blue-gray bloom covering them and a distinctive dimple on one end.

The flesh of Moon Drop grapes is translucent purple-green. It is crisp and seedless with a firm consistency that allows the fruit to be snapped open using only your fingers.

As for taste, moon drop grapes are sweeter than standard black grape varieties with a more intense grape flavor. In addition, the grapes contain tannins that provide a balanced sweet-tart flavor, and their consistent texture makes them more palatable for people with sensory issues.

Origin of Moon Drop Grapes

Jack Pandol, a third-generation table grape grower in Kern County, California, is the founder of The Grapery in Bakersfield, California. The grower experimented with different agricultural methods, hoping to produce better-tasting, hardier fruits for shipping and stocking. In 2004, Pandol hand-pollinated the offspring of an unnamed variety with Beitamouni grapes, a wild Middle Eastern variety that is naturally elongated, and moon drop grapes were born.

However, moon drop grapes are not genetically modified. Instead, the Grapery uses innovative breeding techniques for a unique but 100% natural result with no additives or infusions.

Health Benefits of Moon Drop Grapes

Like other common grapes, moon drop grapes are a good source of dietary fiber and nitrogenous compounds such as proteins and amino acids. In addition, they contain beneficial minerals like iron, potassium, zinc, calcium and manganese and numerous vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B6 (pyridoxine) and B9 (folate).

Moon drop grapes are also an excellent source of phytonutrients such as phenols, polyphenols, anthocyanins, resveratrol and flavonoids. These plant-based nutrients can help protect against chronic diseases, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Finding and Enjoying Moon Drop Grapes

Unlike other familiar grape varieties, Moon Drop grapes are unavailable all year or in every store. In addition, because of their limited growing season, they are only available from mid-August to late October.

Moon Drop grapes are only grown in the San Joaquin Valley in California and are only sold at select retailers in the U.S. and Canada under The Grapery brand. Since the Grapery holds a patent on the variety until at least June 2031, home gardens and other grape growers are currently unable to cultivate them.

If you’re lucky enough to spot them, look for grapes that are firm in bunches without many loose grapes, as this can signify that they have started to turn. Then, you can add them to a fruit salad, freeze them, roast them or snack on them straight out of your hand.

