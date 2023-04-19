Wisconsin statewide tornado drill postponed due to severe weather conditions

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's 2023 statewide tornado drill is being postponed until Friday due to the potential for severe weather conditions on Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) said Wednesday the decision was made to prevent confusion that may occur if the National Weather Service (NWS) offices need to issue warnings for real severe weather threats on Thursday.

Friday's schedule for the drill will remain the same. NWS will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The tests will only be heard if you are actively listening to those devices or have one programmed to activate during a test alert.

DMA says this will only affect the official observation of the statewide tornado drill and the planned NOAA Weather Radio tests.

Schools and businesses are welcome to keep their plans in place if they had the drill scheduled for Thursday.

The severe weather threat is expected to pass after Thursday. However, officials will continue to monitor conditions and evaluate Friday's plans. If there a tornadoes threat or severe thunderstorms into Friday, the statewide drills would be canceled for this year, DMA says.

An announcement on whether the statewide drills will proceed on Friday will be posted at ReadyWisconsin.wi.gov by 10 a.m. on Friday.

