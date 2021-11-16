Winter Weather Awareness Week: Snow Squalls

It's Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin! We've seen a few flakes, but nothing sticking... yet. Now is the time to gear up for the inevitable arrival of snow and cold.

Let's look at a not so frequently used winter weather term: snow squall. A snow squall is a burst of intense snow and wind. These winter storms can cause a sharp drop in visibility, posing a major hazard for motorists. Whiteout conditions can trigger chain reaction accidents on roadways.

The National Weather Service can issue Snow Squall Warnings when snow squalls are imminent or occurring. These can cause cell phone Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) to active on cell phones within the warning area. These warnings, like Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, usually last between 30-60 minutes and are focused on a small area with the highest potential for impact. If you notice that this warning has been issued, it's a good idea to assess whether travel plans are necessary or could be put off to a time when it's safer to hit the roads. That, or consider finding an alternate route through an area not experiencing snow squalls.

