Life-saving reminders for snowy roads

Early April was the last time southeast Wisconsin had measurable snow. That means it's been more than 7 months since we've had to deal with snowy roads.

As part of Winter Weather Awareness Week, it's important to take a few minutes to review best practices for driving in winter weather. Review these tips as we return to winter road conditions:



Clear any ice and snow off your vehicle before hitting the road. That includes all windows and mirrors.

Check that your windshield wipers are in good working condition, and refill window solution with deicer if needed.

Take it slow. Give yourself a little extra time to get where you need to go.

Adjust your distance. Allow more space between you and the car in front of you.

Don't use cruise control when roads are snow-covered and slick.

Slow down a little sooner, it will take a longer distance to stop compared to dry roads.

Bridges and overpasses often freeze before main roads. Use extra caution in these areas.

Check weather conditions before you hit the road at 511wi.gov.

Don't crowd the plows.

