Wednesday saw some unseasonably warm temperatures!

Residents took advantage of the February Fifties and enjoyed spring activities, including 'Tapping into Maple Sugarin' season in Saukville.

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson has your Storm Team 4 cast from Saukville.

