Snow emergencies issued in SE Wisconsin as spring snowstorm moves through

As snow emergencies are declared, TMJ4 News will update this article with the latest.

With several inches of snow expected Friday evening into Saturday afternoon and a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Southeast Wisconsin, some local cities are preemptively issuing snow emergencies.

A rain/snow mix has overspread much of Wisconsin this morning & a quick changeover to all snow is underway.

Snow rates will pick up during the mid-late morning hours. Much of the area, including Milwaukee, is expecting upwards of 5-8" of snowfall. Locally higher amounts are possible.

A sharp cutoff is expected far NW in the direction of central Wisconsin. Gusty winds up to 40mph will make travel tricky as the snow falls. Reduced visibility and slushy conditions are likely during the worst of the snow -- from roughly 5-11 a.m.



A Winter Storm Warning was issued for the following counties beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday until 4 p.m.: Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth, and Waukesha.

Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of six to 10 inches for these areas. Winds gusting could be as high as 35 mph. Travel could be very difficult. For these areas, the highest snowfall rates are expected to be from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Snow emergencies have been declared in these areas

City of Kenosha

The City of Kenosha has declared a Snow Emergency in effect 2 a.m. Saturday, March 25 until 1 a.m. Sunday, March 26. All vehicles must be removed from public streets and alleys.

Village of Mount Pleasant

A Snow Emergency was declared for the Village of Mount Pleasant beginning at 9 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Sunday. Parking restrictions are in place during the snow emergency.

Village/Town of Somers

A Snow Emergency has been declared for the Village and Town of Somers beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Parking is prohibited on roadways.



