PHOTOS: Huge hail rocks Hartford amid severe thunderstorm warning

Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 18:16:16-04

HARTFORD, Wis. — Massive balls of hail came down in Hartford Wednesday afternoon. TMJ4 viewers sent videos of how hard it fell as well as the aftermath of their yards covered in hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several southeast Wisconsin counties on Wednesday. Most of the rain took aim at central Wisconsin in the morning. Showers and rumbles of thunder then moved into the southeast part of the state.

TMJ4 meteorologists say a rapidly developing area of low pressure will move into the Badger State Thursday morning. This will be the next best chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. There will be a low-end severe weather risk. Stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

Take a look at the pictures and videos we were sent by TMJ4 viewers on Wednesday:

Hartford hail
Hartford Hail 2
hail2.png
Hartford hail
339672528_621842436455762_3698163799451392240_n.jpg
Hartford hail
341903899_911038973454703_6596123472084452027_n.jpg
Hartford hail
hali1.png
Hartford hail
336327149_174383775539767_3465051570103473458_n.jpg
Slinger hail
Image (1).jpeg
Jackson hail
Image (2).jpeg
Jackson hail
339041157_594046499351413_5289230432526219049_n.jpg
Port Washington storm clouds

