PHOTOS: Huge hail rocks Hartford amid severe thunderstorm warning

HARTFORD, Wis. — Massive balls of hail came down in Hartford Wednesday afternoon. TMJ4 viewers sent videos of how hard it fell as well as the aftermath of their yards covered in hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several southeast Wisconsin counties on Wednesday. Most of the rain took aim at central Wisconsin in the morning. Showers and rumbles of thunder then moved into the southeast part of the state.

TMJ4 meteorologists say a rapidly developing area of low pressure will move into the Badger State Thursday morning. This will be the next best chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. There will be a low-end severe weather risk. Stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

Take a look at the pictures and videos we were sent by TMJ4 viewers on Wednesday:

