LIVE WEATHER BLOG: What you need to know about the Winter Storm Warning issued for Wednesday

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of Southeast Wisconsin from noon Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

Cities across the area have declared snow emergencies, including Racine, Pleasant Prairie, and Kenosha. Meanwhile, dozens of schools across Southeast Wisconsin have also announced closures ahead of the snowstorm.

RELATED:

-For a full list of school closures, click here.

-Check The Interactive Radar

-7-Day Forecast

-Active Weather Alerts

Watch: This is how much snow to expect Wednesday in southeast Wisconsin:

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wednesday

The storm warning

The storm warning is in effect for Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Waukesha counties from noon Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Walworth, Fond du Lac, Dodge, and Jefferson counties from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.



Milwaukee County

AP

A snow emergency has not yet been called for Milwaukee County. A determination will be made Thursday, and updates will be posted online, according to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW.)

DPW has released its plan ahead of Wednesday's storm:



Pre-treatment: Salt trucks will treat residential streets early Wednesday morning in advance of the storm.

Salt trucks will treat residential streets early Wednesday morning in advance of the storm. Snow Plowing: Main streets will be plowed first, followed by residential streets. Garbage trucks may assist with residential street plowing starting late Wednesday afternoon and working extended overnight shifts.

Timeframe: It may take 18-24 hours after snow stops falling to plow all streets.

It may take 18-24 hours after snow stops falling to plow all streets. Plowing Process: In heavy snow, one pass will be made for immediate access, with further plowing to the curb later.

In heavy snow, one pass will be made for immediate access, with further plowing to the curb later. Operational Changes: The plowing plan may change based on weather patterns; updates will be provided periodically.

TMJ4 News Milwaukee DPW Crews started at 9:00 p.m. Monday. They will run 12-hour rotating shifts until the storm is over.

Safety & Cooperation:

Drive Cautiously: Residents and travelers should adjust speed to road conditions.

Residents and travelers should adjust speed to road conditions. Salt and Plow Trucks: Give ample space to trucks to ensure safe operation.

Give ample space to trucks to ensure safe operation. Parking: Follow posted signs, park close to the curb, and clear snow around carts. Residents can sign up for parking notifications at Milwaukee.gov/parking.

Garbage & Recycling:

Milwaukee DPW "With @MayorOfMKE we're #HonoringMKEHeroes in our Sanitation team for their dedication in garbage and recycling collection which saw upticks during COVID. And they kept the Drop Off Centers running smoothly when house cleaning & home renovations also prompted a rise in customers."

No Service on Wednesday & Thursday: Service will be suspended. Check online for updates.

Service will be suspended. Check online for updates. Prepare Carts: Clear snow and ice around carts for collection.



City of Kenosha

City of Kenosha

The city of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency starting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 12. The emergency is expected to end by 7 a.m. on Friday.

Parking is prohibited on all streets in the city during the snow emergency.

Violators are subject to fines, and their vehicles being towed.

The City allows overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown City parking lots to help ease the burden of finding parking during this time.

Residents are also allowed to park on their front lawns.

It is illegal to blow, shovel or plow snow into City streets and residents are responsible for clearing their sidewalks.

The City offers updates of current parking restrictions on a 24-hour hotline: 262-653-4074.

City of Racine

TMJ4

The city of Racine has declared a snow emergency from noon Wednesday until noon Thursday.

During this time, the following guidelines have been put in place, according to a release:



No parking is permitted on either side of the city's highways, arterial streets, and collector streets per ordinance.

For all other streets, no parking is allowed on the odd-numbered side from the time of declaration on the odd day until 6 a.m. the following day.

No parking is allowed on the even-numbered side from the time of declaration on the even day until 6 a.m. the following day.



Alternate-side parking will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., according to city ordinance. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and subject to towing.



Village of Pleasant Prairie

Sean Gallup BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 26: A mother and son walk their dog through a snow-covered park in Zehlendorf district after the season's first snowfall on December 26, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Germany has so far experienced a very mild winter. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The village of Pleasant Prairie has also declared a snow emergency.

Here's what you should know:

No parking is allowed on village streets during a snow emergency.

All snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced during this time.

For more information on the village's snow and ice removal plan, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error