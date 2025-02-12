LIVE WEATHER BLOG: What you need to know about the Winter Storm Warning issued for Wednesday

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of Southeast Wisconsin from noon Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.
Cities across the area have declared snow emergencies, including Racine, Pleasant Prairie, and Kenosha. Meanwhile, dozens of schools across Southeast Wisconsin have also announced closures ahead of the snowstorm.
The storm warning
The storm warning is in effect for Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Waukesha counties from noon Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Walworth, Fond du Lac, Dodge, and Jefferson counties from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.
Milwaukee County
A snow emergency has not yet been called for Milwaukee County. A determination will be made Thursday, and updates will be posted online, according to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW.)
DPW has released its plan ahead of Wednesday's storm:
- Pre-treatment: Salt trucks will treat residential streets early Wednesday morning in advance of the storm.
- Snow Plowing: Main streets will be plowed first, followed by residential streets. Garbage trucks may assist with residential street plowing starting late Wednesday afternoon and working extended overnight shifts.
- Timeframe: It may take 18-24 hours after snow stops falling to plow all streets.
- Plowing Process: In heavy snow, one pass will be made for immediate access, with further plowing to the curb later.
- Operational Changes: The plowing plan may change based on weather patterns; updates will be provided periodically.
Safety & Cooperation:
- Drive Cautiously: Residents and travelers should adjust speed to road conditions.
- Salt and Plow Trucks: Give ample space to trucks to ensure safe operation.
- Parking: Follow posted signs, park close to the curb, and clear snow around carts. Residents can sign up for parking notifications at Milwaukee.gov/parking.
Garbage & Recycling:
- No Service on Wednesday & Thursday: Service will be suspended. Check online for updates.
- Prepare Carts: Clear snow and ice around carts for collection.
City of Kenosha
The city of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency starting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 12. The emergency is expected to end by 7 a.m. on Friday.
- Parking is prohibited on all streets in the city during the snow emergency.
- Violators are subject to fines, and their vehicles being towed.
- The City allows overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown City parking lots to help ease the burden of finding parking during this time.
- Residents are also allowed to park on their front lawns.
- It is illegal to blow, shovel or plow snow into City streets and residents are responsible for clearing their sidewalks.
The City offers updates of current parking restrictions on a 24-hour hotline: 262-653-4074.
City of Racine
The city of Racine has declared a snow emergency from noon Wednesday until noon Thursday.
During this time, the following guidelines have been put in place, according to a release:
- No parking is permitted on either side of the city's highways, arterial streets, and collector streets per ordinance.
- For all other streets, no parking is allowed on the odd-numbered side from the time of declaration on the odd day until 6 a.m. the following day.
- No parking is allowed on the even-numbered side from the time of declaration on the even day until 6 a.m. the following day.
- Alternate-side parking will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., according to city ordinance. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and subject to towing.
Village of Pleasant Prairie
The village of Pleasant Prairie has also declared a snow emergency.
Here's what you should know:
- No parking is allowed on village streets during a snow emergency.
- All snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced during this time.
For more information on the village's snow and ice removal plan, click here.
