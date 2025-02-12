Watch Now
LIVE WEATHER BLOG: What you need to know about the Winter Storm Warning issued for Wednesday

snow removal snowplow truck snow plow shoveling snow blower
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of Southeast Wisconsin from noon Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

Cities across the area have declared snow emergencies, including Racine, Pleasant Prairie, and Kenosha. Meanwhile, dozens of schools across Southeast Wisconsin have also announced closures ahead of the snowstorm.

Watch: This is how much snow to expect Wednesday in southeast Wisconsin:

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wednesday

The storm warning

The storm warning is in effect for Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Waukesha counties from noon Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Walworth, Fond du Lac, Dodge, and Jefferson counties from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

Milwaukee County

milwaukee

A snow emergency has not yet been called for Milwaukee County. A determination will be made Thursday, and updates will be posted online, according to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW.)

DPW has released its plan ahead of Wednesday's storm:

  • Pre-treatment: Salt trucks will treat residential streets early Wednesday morning in advance of the storm.
  • Snow Plowing: Main streets will be plowed first, followed by residential streets. Garbage trucks may assist with residential street plowing starting late Wednesday afternoon and working extended overnight shifts.
  • Timeframe: It may take 18-24 hours after snow stops falling to plow all streets.
  • Plowing Process: In heavy snow, one pass will be made for immediate access, with further plowing to the curb later.
  • Operational Changes: The plowing plan may change based on weather patterns; updates will be provided periodically.
Milwaukee DPW truck
Milwaukee DPW Crews started at 9:00 p.m. Monday. They will run 12-hour rotating shifts until the storm is over.

Safety & Cooperation:

  • Drive Cautiously: Residents and travelers should adjust speed to road conditions.
  • Salt and Plow Trucks: Give ample space to trucks to ensure safe operation.
  • Parking: Follow posted signs, park close to the curb, and clear snow around carts. Residents can sign up for parking notifications at Milwaukee.gov/parking.

Garbage & Recycling:

Milwaukee DPW.jfif
"With @MayorOfMKE we're #HonoringMKEHeroes in our Sanitation team for their dedication in garbage and recycling collection which saw upticks during COVID. And they kept the Drop Off Centers running smoothly when house cleaning & home renovations also prompted a rise in customers."

  • No Service on Wednesday & Thursday: Service will be suspended. Check online for updates.
  • Prepare Carts: Clear snow and ice around carts for collection.

City of Kenosha

kenosha

The city of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency starting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 12. The emergency is expected to end by 7 a.m. on Friday.

  • Parking is prohibited on all streets in the city during the snow emergency.
  • Violators are subject to fines, and their vehicles being towed.
  • The City allows overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown City parking lots to help ease the burden of finding parking during this time.
  • Residents are also allowed to park on their front lawns.
  • It is illegal to blow, shovel or plow snow into City streets and residents are responsible for clearing their sidewalks.

The City offers updates of current parking restrictions on a 24-hour hotline: 262-653-4074.

City of Racine

city of racine

The city of Racine has declared a snow emergency from noon Wednesday until noon Thursday.

During this time, the following guidelines have been put in place, according to a release:

  • No parking is permitted on either side of the city's highways, arterial streets, and collector streets per ordinance.
  • For all other streets, no parking is allowed on the odd-numbered side from the time of declaration on the odd day until 6 a.m. the following day.
  • No parking is allowed on the even-numbered side from the time of declaration on the even day until 6 a.m. the following day.
  • Alternate-side parking will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., according to city ordinance. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and subject to towing.

Village of Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie declares snow emergency

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 26: A mother and son walk their dog through a snow-covered park in Zehlendorf district after the season's first snowfall on December 26, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Germany has so far experienced a very mild winter. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The village of Pleasant Prairie has also declared a snow emergency.

Here's what you should know:

  • No parking is allowed on village streets during a snow emergency.
  • All snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced during this time.

For more information on the village's snow and ice removal plan, click here.

