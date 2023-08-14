Live updates: Storm dumps heavy rain on southeast Wisconsin, power outages reported

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News is tracking updates from around the region as storms with heavy swaths of rain brought localized flooding to some areas Monday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:



Bookmark this page and come back throughout the evening for the latest updates from our meteorologists and reporters.

Latest updates:

4:56 p.m. — More than 13,000 currently without power

We Energies' power outage map shows that more than 13,000 customers are currently without power in Wisconsin. The most concentrated outages are in the following areas:

Village of Mount Pleasant: 3,712

City of South Milwaukee: 1,832

City of Waukesha: 1,335

City of Racine: 1,133

Village of Random Lake: 876

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip