Live updates: Storm dumps heavy rain on southeast Wisconsin, power outages reported

Flood Watch in effect, ends at 11 p.m.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Aug 14, 2023
MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News is tracking updates from around the region as storms with heavy swaths of rain brought localized flooding to some areas Monday.

4:56 p.m. — More than 13,000 currently without power

We Energies' power outage map shows that more than 13,000 customers are currently without power in Wisconsin. The most concentrated outages are in the following areas:

Village of Mount Pleasant: 3,712
City of South Milwaukee: 1,832
City of Waukesha: 1,335
City of Racine: 1,133
Village of Random Lake: 876

