MILWAUKEE - Overnight lows have tumbled to their lowest levels since last April, with temperatures dropping into the 20s along the lakefront and into the teens farther inland.

Sunshine returns Tuesday morning as highs climb back to near 40 degrees, but clouds will filter back in during the afternoon. High-resolution models show a few showers could develop over Lake Michigan late Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening. Much of that activity may stay south in Illinois, but there is an outside chance a shower could come onshore in southeast Wisconsin. Overnight lows will once again fall into the upper 20s.

**Thanksgiving storm system to watch**

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a more active weather pattern developing over the Thanksgiving holiday. A developing area of low pressure is expected to bring scattered showers and embedded snow showers to much of the Midwest.

Depending on the track of the low, southern Wisconsin could see rain and a few snowflakes. Some high-resolution, short-range modeling shows the system missing southern Wisconsin entirely, while some longer-range models bring precipitation into the region.

This is a fluid forecast, and changes are expected over the next 24 hours.

If the low tracks close enough to the region, expect a chance for rainfall. Any snowfall does not appear particularly impactful if it reaches Wisconsin. There is also a chance that precipitation stays far enough south to keep impacts low. The window for rain and snow closes Thursday night into early Friday.

Highs are expected to remain in the 40s through the holiday weekend. There is a slight chance for rain on Sunday as another area of low pressure passes to the south.

**Your extended forecast:**

- **Tuesday:** Partly cloudy; spotty lakeside shower possible | High: 40 | Wind: NW 5 mph

- **Tonight:** Mostly cloudy | Low: 29 | Wind: E 5 mph

- **Wednesday:** Mostly cloudy; slight chance of a mix late | High: 43

- **Thursday:** Chance of rain/snow mix; mostly cloudy | High: 45

- **Friday:** Early shower possible; mostly cloudy | High: 46

- **Saturday:** Partly cloudy | High: 48

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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