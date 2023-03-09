Winter Storm Warning takes effect Thursday evening

{***A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, SHEBOYGAN, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES FROM 6 P.M. THURSDAY TO 10 A.M. FRIDAY. 6-8" OF SNOW IS EXPECTED, WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS NEAR 10" POSSIBLE. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED.***}

{***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, FOND DU LAC, JEFFERSON, AND WALWORTH COUNTIES FROM 6 P.M. THURSDAY TO 9 A.M. FRIDAY. 4-6" OF SNOW IS EXPECTED AND WILL CAUSE DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS.***}

TMJ4 Snow total predictions for Southeast Wisconsin.

A winter storm moves in from the west Thursday. A few light rain and snow showers are possible during the day with minimal accumulation. Snow starts to pick up after 4 p.m. for our western counties and after 6 p.m. closer to Lake Michigan. Winds will also increase with gusts near 35 mph, leading possibly to blowing snow. Snow will be heaviest between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday night, before starting to taper down through the rest of Friday morning. Snow ends in the early afternoon Friday.

4-6" of snow is expected for almost all of southeastern Wisconsin, with 6-8" of snow closer to Lake Michigan. There is the possibility a few places could see 10" within the area under the 6-8" range. Be prepared for travel impacts starting late Thursday evening, with the highest impacts during the Friday morning commute. This will be a neutral snow, not dry and fluffy, nor heavy and wet.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Iso. rain/snow showers. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Snow. Windy

Accum: (see map)

Low: 31°

Wind: NE 15-20 G30 mph

FRIDAY: AM Snow. Breezy

Accum: (see map)

High: 35°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny

High: 36°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Snow. Breezy

Accum: 1-4"

High: 37°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Light snow. Breezy

Accum: <1"

High: 35°

