Windy Tuesday in store, showers possible

Winds howled through the night and we'll experience gusty winds again today. Winds won't be quite as strong with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

A cold front brings a slight chance of showers to the area around midday or afternoon. I think most will stay dry. Behind the front, northwest winds will usher in cooler air tonight. Lows tonight fall to around 30 degrees.

A Canadian high-pressure system settles in for the rest of the week.

It will be sunny but chilly for the next couple of days. Highs Wednesday and Thursday only climb to around 40 degrees. We should manage a return to the 50s by Friday. Easter weekend still looks fantastic with high temperatures in the 60s, and maybe even 70 inland on Easter Sunday.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Windy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 60

Wind: SW to NW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Breezy and Cool

Low: 30

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Chilly

High: 41

THURSDAY: Sunny and Chilly

High: 40

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 64