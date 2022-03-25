Windy, rainy Friday with snow squalls possible this afternoon

Today, a cold front will be passing through the area, and as it does so, it's going to be kicking off rain and snow showers later this morning going through the afternoon. The wind is also going to be cranking up as well. As the colder air filters in and some of the rain showers change to snow showers, some of these snow showers could briefly be heavy later this afternoon. These are known as "snow squalls," which briefly reduce visibility and create a few slick spots. Not everyone will see this activity, and it's not a guarantee, but the potential is there. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s with the winds gusting up to 35 MPH out of the west this afternoon.

Scattered rain and snow showers, or possibly a few snow squalls, will continue tonight before tapering off later. It will still be windy with wind gusts out of the northwest up to 35 MPH. It's going to get colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday will be blustery and cold with a few breaks of sun. Highs will only be in the upper 30s with wind gusts up to 30 MPH. This will keep the wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Sunday we'll have more sun with chilly temperatures in the mid 30s.

Monday will be dry with highs near 40.

The next system gets here with some rain mainly Tuesday night, Wednesday, and possibly mixing in with a few flakes on Thursday.

