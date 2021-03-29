Windy, mild start to the week

It's a chilly and frosty start to the day across southeast Wisconsin.

Look for the winds to pick up and temperatures to warm up again.

We should reach 60 degrees this afternoon, but unfortunately, southwest winds will gust up to 40 mph. It stays windy tonight with lows in the 40s.

A cold front brings a small chance for showers on Tuesday, then cooler temperatures the rest of the workweek. We still manage to reach the middle 50s tomorrow, but highs will only be around 40 degrees Wednesday and Brewers Opening Day Thursday. A big warming trend into East Weekend is likely on the way.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy and Mild

High: 61

Wind: S 15-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Windy

Low: 48

Wind: S 15-25 G 40 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Windy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly

High: 41

THURSDAY: Sunny and Chilly

High: 40

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 52