Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Southeastern Wisconsin

**WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN THRU 10 A.M. SUNDAY​​**

The National Weather Service has changed an earlier Winter Weather Advisory to a Wind Chill Advisory. The main concern during the holiday weekend is the brual cold temperatures and gusty winds. Wind chills could still dip to near -20° today. Blowing snow will be possible - especially in wide-open & rural areas. Highs are only expected to climb into the single-digits.

Christmas Day features sunshine and blustery conditions. Wind speeds will be lower, but wind chills will still remain well below-zero. High-pressure moves in for the start of the week - dropping wind speeds and starting a gradual warm-up.

A clipper system will bring a light snowfall to much of Southern Wisconsin late Sunday night into early Monday. Minor accumulations of an inch or less are possible. Greater snow totals are possible near SW Wisconsin.

Southerly winds kick in as high-pressure moves East. Highs next week will climb from the 20s to the 30s & 40s. Many places could near 50° by next weekend. Another weather maker could bring rain showers to SE Wisconsin on Thursday.

SATURDAY: Cold & Windy; Blowing Snow Possible. Partly Cloudy

High: 9, Wind Chill -20 to -10

Wind: W 20-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Cold & Windy; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 3, Wind Chill: -10 to -20

Wind: W 20-25 G 40 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Lighter Winds

High: 12

MONDAY: Chance AM Light Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 22

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Mild

High: 40