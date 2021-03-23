Rain showers continue into Wednesday morning

It was another cloudy day with a few sprinkles midday and highs in the mid-50s in Milwaukee to mid-60s inland. Rain showers have arrived for this evening and will be with us until 2 am. There will be scattered downpours at times with a few rumbles of thunder possible. We will see a half-inch to 1" of rain by morning with just a few spotty light rain showers for the AM commute. It will be a mild and windy night with lows near 50. Wednesday stays cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s, a strong SW wind at 25-40 mph and scattered light rain in the afternoon.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and less windy with highs in the 40s thanks to a NE breeze. Rain showers develop in the afternoon and we could see a wintry mix by Thursday night and Friday morning with less than a half-inch of snow on the grass. That will quickly melt with highs in the 40s on Friday. We will see another round of light rain/snow Friday night into Saturday morning with a dusting of accumulation. That melts with highs near 50. We finally enjoy a sunny day on Sunday with highs near 50.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with showers likely and a few t'showers

Low: 49

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy with scattered showers

High: 57

Wind: SSW 15-30 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers

High: 43 Lakefront...49 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Morning light wintry mix, then partly cloudy

High: 47

Wind: NNW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Morning wintry mix, partly cloudy

High: 49

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy

High: 50

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

